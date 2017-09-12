Apple to release macOS High Sierra on September 25

macOS High Sierra didn’t get any stage time at Apple’s iPhone X event, but the company has updated its website with release details.

All attention was on the new iPhone lineup along with the Apple Watch Series 3, amongst other updates at Apple’s special event at Steve Jobs Theater today.

While there was no mention of macOS on stage, Apple has updated its website with a release date of September 25 for macOS 10.13, High Sierra.

New technologies at the heart of the system make your Mac more reliable, capable, and responsive — and lay the foundation for future innovations. macOS High Sierra also refines the features and apps you use every day. It’s macOS at its highest level yet.

macOS High Sierra hasn’t received as much attention as iOS 11 this year, but it still offers some solid improvements. macOS High Sierra includes the new Apple File System, external GPU support, HEVC video playback, Metal 2, Photos and Safari upgrades, and more.