Apple officially announces new Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity

After several months of rumors, Apple today has officially unveiled its next-generation Apple Watch with support for LTE connectivity. The announcement was made on stage during the company’s special event today by CFO Jeff Williams following a moving video of Apple Watch users sharing their stories.

The new model is called Apple Watch Series 3….

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Tim Cook touted that Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world, overtaking previous leader Rolex. Cook noted of 97 percent customer satisfaction and Apple Watch’s 50 percent year-over-year growth last quarter.

Williams started by highlighting watchOS 4 features, such as the new Workouts app, GymKit, and more.

The Apple Watch Series 3 will support Apple Music independent of the iPhone, allowing users to “stream 40 million songs from their wrist.” The cellular Apple Watch also has the same cellular number as your iPhone and third-party apps, and there’s support for placing calls independent of iPhone.

In addition to cellular, there’s a new dual-are processor with up to 70 percent faster performance. Siri, thanks to the processor, Siri can also talk – a notable upgrade. There’s also a new W2 Apple chip that is 50 percent more power efficient for Bluetooth and WiFi. As for the SIM technology, the cellular Apple Watch Series 3 uses an electronic SIM to preserve space.

Williams touted that the Apple Watch Series 3 is the same size as the Series 2 model save for “two sheets of paper” added to the back crystal.

Apple Watch Series 3 WiFi starts at $329, while LTE starts at $399. Pre-orders on September 15th and availability on September 22nd.

Keep up with everything Apple announces in our continually updating live hub

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: