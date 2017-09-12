Apple teases upcoming AirPower accessory for wirelessly charging AirPods, iPhone, and Watch

After unveiling the new wireless charging-capable iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple today showcased its new ‘AirPower’ accessory that allows users to charge all of their Apple products on a single mat…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

AirPower supports the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X, as well as the Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods. In order to charge AirPods, however, users will need the new AirPods charging case that enables the charging technology.

Apple only briefly offered a sneak peek at AirPower and didn’t offer pricing or specific availability information. Phil Schiller simply teased that AirPower will be available sometime in 2018.

Keep up with everything Apple announces in our continually updating live hub.

Updating…