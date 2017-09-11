tvOS 11 firmware leak includes updated 4K HDR screensavers for Apple TV 4K [Video]

tvOS 11 firmware for the upcoming Apple TV 4K appears to be out in the wild ahead of the anticipated unveil tomorrow during Apple’s keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA. Here is an exclusive first look at the device’s 4K-enabled default screensaver 9to5Mac has received from the new firmware.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Being that the headlining feature for 5th generation Apple TV is its 4K/HDR capabilities, it comes as no surprise that new 4K-enabled screensavers are included to help demonstrate the beauty of 4K/HDR. To start things off, we’d like to show you what the new default screensaver for the Apple TV 4K looks like.

The Apple TV 4K includes both HDR and non-HDR versions of the default screensaver in 4K resolution. We weren’t able to play back the HDR version on our machines, but the non-HDR version is encoded using H.265/HEVC at 3840-by-2160 UHD resolution.

Since YouTube currently supports H.265/HEVC uploads, we’ve uploaded this initial screensaver to our YouTube channel for you to see embedded below. Keep in mind that since it was just uploaded to YouTube, the 4K version may still be processing.

Default 4K Apple TV Screensaver

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos