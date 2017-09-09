Firmware points to new Apple Watch case finishes: ‘Blush Gold’ aluminium and ‘Gray’ ceramic

In yet another discovery from the firmware leaks, we have found references to two new Apple Watch case colors. These are likely to make an appearance next week at Apple’s September 12 event.

It seems Apple Watch Series 3 will come in a new ‘blush gold’ color for the aluminium Sport watches and a new gray ceramic material for the Apple Watch Edition.

These references certainly point to the new models of Watch being in development but it isn’t a sure-fire guarantee that the new finishes will be sold next week.

It also can’t be discerned from the discovery how the new colors fit into the Apple Watch lineup; whether gray ceramic would replace the white ceramic Edition entirely is not clear.

The inclusion of a ‘Blush Gold’ Apple Watch is particularly interesting given rumors of a new gold shade for the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 models.

The new color is a darker browner shade of gold than what Apple has produced so far with either its gold or rose gold offerings. Given this leak, it seems that the company will launch a new Apple Watch in the same matching color alongside the iPhone refresh.

We have already seen a photo of a new LTE-enabled Apple Watch with red crown, and details about how users will connect their watches to a cellular data plan.