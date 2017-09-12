Apple announces Animoji for iPhone X, 3D animated emoji based on your facial expressions

Apple has announced a new feature for the iPhone X called Animoji. It uses the Face ID sensor to sense motion and facial expressions, records your voice with the microphone, and generates cute 3D animated emoji to share with friends over iMessage.

Users can pick from 12 different emojis to animate. There is robots, aliens, and even pile of poop.

Users speak and move their face and the Animoji track the motion 1:1. You can then send these effects to friends in Messages.

Apple also announced a partnership with Snapchat who will do advanced face filters using the new sensors, applying masks directly to the face.