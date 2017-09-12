tvOS 11 and watchOS 4 GM now available to developers

Apple has officially released the GM build of its watchOS 4 and tvOS 11 to developers and public beta testers. watchOS 4 brings new watch faces including Siri and Toy Story options, enhanced Music and Workout experiences, Apple News, and more. tvOS 11 brings Home screen sync, automatic dark and light mode, full AirPods support, and AirPlay 2.

