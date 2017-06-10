What’s new in watchOS 4? Hands-on with 50+ features and changes [Video]

As we did with the beta release of iOS 11, we’ve taken some time to walk through many of the new features and changes found in watchOS 4. While the Apple Watch software isn’t busting at the seams with new features like iOS 11, there are still quite a few new goodies and changes to be found. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we step through many of the new additions in watchOS 4.

Some of the items covered in this video

New pairing UI

New usage tips during pairing process

Passcode interface with larger tap targets + red delete button

New passcode animation

New passcode key click sound effect

New vertically scrolling Dock interface

Dock can now show Recents or Favorites

New ‘All Apps’ option in Dock

New ‘List View’ for apps

Bolder notifications text

New Kaleidoscope watch face

Create Kaleidoscope faces via Photos app on iPhone

Video walkthrough

New Siri watch Face

Switch between watch faces with the Digital Crown

New Toy Story watch faces (coming soon)

Person to person payment support (coming soon)

New ‘Install’ button in Watch app

New Keypad option in Phone app for dialing

New on-call interface in Phone app

Maps app slightly redesigned with scrolling list of suggestion tiles

New Location preferences

When Timer goes off, it now has a repeat button

Update Music app interface

Automatic playlist syncing including Apple Music-recommended lists

Updated ‘Now Playing’ complication

Slightly modified ‘Now Playing’ interface

Add individual albums and artists to Music app

Add multiple playlists to Music app

Music playback controls integrated into Workout app

Camera Remote app now supports video, Portrait mode

New News app

New News complication

New flashlight in Control Center

New night workout light in Control Center

New emergency light in Control Center

New location icon in Control Center

New Workout app selection interface

Workouts now start immediately

New Workout type animation in upper left-hand corner

Start back-to-back workouts

New High Intensity Interval Training

Automatically start music when workouts are started

Enhanced swim tracking

Gym equipment sync

New ‘Express Connect’ setting for connecting to Apple Watch-supported gym equipment

VO2 max data logging to Health app

New Workout preferences

New Activity notifications and challenges

Updated celebration achievement animations

‘Now Playing’ auto displayed when playing media on paired iPhone

Heart rate app features 24-hour chart

Of course, this isn’t a full list of all of the new features and changes found in watchOS 4, but it’s a good start. We’ll be back with additional updates in the future as new items are found, and new watchOS 4 betas are released to developers and to the public.

What’s your favorite new watchOS 4 feature? Have you made any new discoveries that we overlooked? Sound off down below in the comments with your feedback.

