Dedication to Steve Jobs opens iPhone X event

Apple took time today at the iPhone X event to pay tribute to Steve Jobs and the new theater at Apple Park named in his honor.

Apple has started its iPhone X event today with an audio recording of Steve Jobs talking about what keeps Apple, Apple. “The act of creating something with a great deal of care and love…that transmits something.”

Tim Cook opened by saying “I love hearing his voice” and shared that it’s an honor of a lifetime to welcome everyone to the Steve Jobs Theater. Adding that is was only fitting to open with a message from Jobs.

The tenth anniversary iPhone event is the first use of the Steve Jobs Theater, a gorgeous space with 20-foot tall glass walls, a carbon fiber roof, and an underground 1,000 seat theater.