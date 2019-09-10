Apple unveils iPhone 11 with dual cameras, new colors, more

At its September event today, Apple has officially unveiled the successor to the iPhone XR. The new iPhone 11 packs a dual-camera and more. Read on for all of the details.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

The iPhone 11 camera setup includes wide and ultra-wide lenses, rather than wide and telephoto like many people had assumed. This gives users the ability to adjust cropping and zooming in post production. There’s also a new night mode that comes on automatically, brightens photos and reduces noice in low-light situations, as well as a next-generation Smart HDR.

QuickTake is a new video recording feature that makes it easier to take videos by long-pressing on the camera shutter button. Video is 4K quality at 60 fps, as well as slo-mo, time-lapse, and expanded dynamic range.

The front-facing iPhone 11 camera has been updated to 12MP with wide angle selfie support in landscape. You can also take 4K video at 60 fps, as well as slow mo videos.

As far as colors, the iPhone 11 is available in six colors, including black, white, red, purple, green, and yellow. The iPhone 11 also features a new anodized aluminum finish, which Apple says is more durable. There’s also Dolby Vision audio.

The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip, which Apple touts is its faster processor ever. As for battery life, the iPhone 11 packs 1 hour longer battery life than the iPhone XS.

The iPhone 11 will cost $699, which is $50 lower than the iPhone XR. Apple has also announced the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and you can read our full coverage here.

Keep up with everything Apple announces at its September event in our live news hub.