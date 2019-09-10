Apple Event News Hub — iPhone 11, Apple Watch, much more expected

- Sep. 10th 2019 6:00 am PT

0

Apple’s biggest product announcement of the year is happening today. We’re expecting three new iPhones, updates to the Apple Watch, and much more.

9to5Mac will be covering the Apple event and breaking news all day long, so keep refreshing our Apple Event News Hub for the latest coverage! Apple’s live stream kicks off from Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park today at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Event Day

You’re hyped. I’m hyped. We’re all hyped! So what’s happening before the event even kicks off? For starters, we’ve got the ceremonial ‘Apple Store goes down’ to tease new products coming!

Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 11 and Apple Watch event later today

As soon as the event wraps up, Apple’s website will have a whole makeover in place to highlight everything new.

We’ve also seen a few eleventh hour leaks and predictions:

Latest iPhone 11 rumors: no number in ‘Pro’ model name, no reverse wireless charging, 10.2-inch iPad announcement

Kuo on iPhone 11: No Apple Pencil support, bilateral wireless charging potentially scrapped, more

Want to watch at home in realtime? We’ve got you covered:

How to stream Apple’s iPhone 11 event on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and more

Apple’s big iPhone 11 event starts at 10 am PT/1 pm ET so stay tuned to 9to5Mac for all the latest breaking news and analysis!

Refresh for updates!

How to trade in or recycle your old iPhone in preparation for iPhone 11

Reminder: Check out 9to5Mac’s new Dark Mode!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

Apple's iPhone 11 (exact name is TBD) is expected to be released in the fall of 2019.
Apple event

Apple event

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 IV

Sony RX100 IV
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro