Apple Event News Hub — iPhone 11, Apple Watch, much more expected

Apple’s biggest product announcement of the year is happening today. We’re expecting three new iPhones, updates to the Apple Watch, and much more.

9to5Mac will be covering the Apple event and breaking news all day long, so keep refreshing our Apple Event News Hub for the latest coverage! Apple’s live stream kicks off from Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park today at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Event Day

You’re hyped. I’m hyped. We’re all hyped! So what’s happening before the event even kicks off? For starters, we’ve got the ceremonial ‘Apple Store goes down’ to tease new products coming!

Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 11 and Apple Watch event later today

As soon as the event wraps up, Apple’s website will have a whole makeover in place to highlight everything new.

We’ve also seen a few eleventh hour leaks and predictions:

Latest iPhone 11 rumors: no number in ‘Pro’ model name, no reverse wireless charging, 10.2-inch iPad announcement

Kuo on iPhone 11: No Apple Pencil support, bilateral wireless charging potentially scrapped, more

Want to watch at home in realtime? We’ve got you covered:

How to stream Apple’s iPhone 11 event on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and more

Cupertino calling. Join us today at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent at https://t.co/yLa2e4Xr2R — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2019

At the Steve Jobs Theater for the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/eIHWLvnTPR — James Martin 📷 (@Jamesco) September 10, 2019

Apple’s big iPhone 11 event starts at 10 am PT/1 pm ET so stay tuned to 9to5Mac for all the latest breaking news and analysis!

Refresh for updates!

How to trade in or recycle your old iPhone in preparation for iPhone 11

Reminder: Check out 9to5Mac’s new Dark Mode!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: