Apple now makes clear cases for all new iPhones, not just iPhone XR

- Sep. 10th 2019 12:30 pm PT

Apple Event
After announcing the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple’s new leather, clear, and silicone cases are available to order and are shipping out in one day, while availability for some retail stores is as soon as this Friday, September 13th.

Apple quickly mentioned the new case options for the iPhone 11 lineup during its event today. This year, we’re getting clear case options for all iPhone models in addition to the traditional leather and silicone variants in some fresh colors.

Pricing ranges from $39 for the clear and silicone options up to $129 for the new Leather Folios.

Most of the new cases are available for purchase now with one-day shipping. Apple Stores should start stocking the cases as soon as this Friday, September 13th.

Check out some of the new colors for the leather and silicone cases and the new clear cases below and on Apple’s website. And catch up on everything Apple announced today in our iPhone event news hub.

