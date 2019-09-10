Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 5 with always-on display, compass, titanium and ceramic

Apple has unveiled an all-new Apple Watch with its first-ever always-on display. The new display will always show the time and complications.

The new Apple Watch is also the first to include a built-in compass.

Apple is also bringing international emergency services to every cellular model.

Series 5 also brings back ceramic white, and new natural brush and space black titanium models.

Series 5 pricing: $399 for GPS, $499 for cellular, launching September 20 with orders starting today.

Apple Watch Series 4 will be removed from the lineup, but Series 3 with GPS starts at $199 now.