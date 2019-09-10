Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 5 with always-on display, compass, titanium and ceramic

Apple has unveiled an all-new Apple Watch with its first-ever always-on display. The new display will always show the time and complications.
The new Apple Watch is also the first to include a built-in compass.
Apple is also bringing international emergency services to every cellular model.
Series 5 also brings back ceramic white, and new natural brush and space black titanium models.
Series 5 pricing: $399 for GPS, $499 for cellular, launching September 20 with orders starting today.
Apple Watch Series 4 will be removed from the lineup, but Series 3 with GPS starts at $199 now.
Pricing and Availability
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at $399 (US) and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at $499. The popular Series 3 (GPS), with built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and water resistance, starts at a new low price of $199 and Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is $299.
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) is available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in theUS, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and 38 other countries and regions.
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) is available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US, Puerto Rico and 20 other countries and regions. For carrier availability, visit apple.com/watch/cellular.
- Apple Watch Nike is available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, October 4 in the US, Puerto Rico and more than 51 other countries and regions. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-watch-nike or nike.com/applewatch.
- Apple Watch Hermès is available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US and more than 14 other countries and regions. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-watch-hermes or hermes.com/applewatchhermes.
- New Apple Watch bands are available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.
- watchOS 6 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later on September 19 and for Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 later this fall.
- Customers in the US can trade in their eligible device for an Apple Store Gift Card, or a refund on their purchase. If their device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.4
- Customers get 3 percent Daily Cash when they buy Apple Watch Series 5 from Apple with Apple Card.
- Customers can get up to two years of technical support and accidental damage coverage with AppleCare+.
- Customers who buy Apple Watch from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup, in-store or online,5 to help set up and personalize their new Apple Watch with calendars, notifications, apps and more.