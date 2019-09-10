Apple Arcade will be available on September 19 for $4.99/month

Apple today announced that its Apple Arcade video game subscription service is launching later this month, alongside iOS 13. Arcade games span Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Mac. For mobile platforms, all titles are exclusive to Apple Arcade and not available through the regular App Store.

Apple is launching Apple Arcade on September 19, and it is priced at $4.99 per month. This includes up to six members in your family. You can try Apple Arcade with a one-month free trial.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Apple Arcade is available in the Arcade tab of the App Store on iOS 13. Apple is adding new games every month, and says it is launching with more games than any other service before it.

Apple demoed several games from the upcoming Arcade library. This included Frogger in Toy Town from Konami, Shinsekai: Into the Depths from Capcom, and Sayonara Wildhearts from Anna Purina.

Apple Arcade requires iOS 13. You need to setup Family Sharing to share a single subscription across your family.