iPhone 11 tidbits: Longer battery life, monthly pricing, Face ID, more

Apple just announced the iPhone 11 as a followup to the iPhone XR, packing features such as dual-cameras and new colors. There are a handful of other changes that Apple didn’t detail on stage, so read on to learn more.

Here are some of the features glossed over by Apple:

Enhanced Face ID

Next-generation Smart HDR

IP68 water and dust resistance

WiFi 6

Faster Gigabit-class LTE

“Toughest glass in a smartphone”

Spatial audio

Brighter True Tone flash

All-day battery life

For battery life specifically, the iPhone 11 packs 1 hour longer than the iPhone XR. This means you’ll get up to 17 hours of vide, 10 hours of streaming video, and 65 hours of audio. IP68 water resistance means the iPhone 11 can be submerged

The base storage for the iPhone 11 is still 64GB, with options for 128GB and 256GB. The device weighs in at 6.84 ounces, which is exactly the same as the iPhone XR. The display technology is also exactly the same as the iPhone XR, with a resolution of 1792×828 and brightness of 625 nits.

As for charging, the iPhone 11 includes a standard 5W USB-A charging cable in the box – unlike the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro. You can, however, purchase Apple’s 18W charger and a Lightning to USB-C cable separately. This will enable up to a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Notable camera features of the iPhone 11 include:

Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras

2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)

Night mode

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Some of the features teased by Apple, such as improved Face ID, are a bit unclear at this point. We will, however, learn more once the iPhone 11 is available on September 20th and we’re able to get our hands on one. Once we do, we’ll be able to directly compare Face ID, durability, and more to other iPhone models.

Last but not least, as for pricing, the iPhone 11 comes in at $699 – that’s a $50 drop compared to the iPhone XR. For iPhone Upgrade Program members, that is $29.12 per month for the 64GB option.

If you’re trading in an older iPhone, monthly pricing drops even lower. If you’re trading in an iPhone X, you’ll pay $12.45 per month, while an iPhone 8 means you’ll pay $19.95 per month. If you’re going from an iPhone XR to an iPhone 11, you’ll pay $13.70 per month.

Get all of the pricing details on Apple’s website.

