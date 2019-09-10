Apple giving free year of Apple TV+ with purchase of Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV

Apple today officially confirmed Apple TV+ pricing and availability, saying the service will launch on November 1st for $4.99. Apple is also offering a free year of Apple TV+ with hardware purchases.

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed today that when you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you’ll get one year free of Apple TV+. Without a hardware purchase, you’ll get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+:

The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Starting today, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple also today confirmed Apple Arcade availability, saying it will launch on September 19th for $4.99 per month. Keep up with everything Apple announces at its September event in our live news hub.