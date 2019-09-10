Apple Watch Series 5 tidbits: New S5 chip, preview in AR, gold band options, much more

Apple already unveiled the all-new Apple Watch Series 5 and new Apple Watch Studio experience, and now we’re collecting even more tidbits about this year’s flagship Apple Watch.
- While it wasn’t mentioned in the keynote, the new Apple Watch Series 5 indeed runs on a new Apple S5 chip inside: 64-bit dual-core S5 processor, up to 2x faster than S3 processor (includes W3 wireless chip)
- Apple Watch bands now include purchasable gold options including leather straps, something we haven’t seen since the original Edition
- Apple Watch Series 5 includes 32GB storage, up from 16GB
- Preview the new Apple Watch Series 5 in augmented reality here from iPhone or iPad
- Apple Watch Edition Series 5 starts at $799 for the new titanium finishes, gray ceramic did not return, but white ceramic comes in at $1299
- Stainless steel remains in the lineup, but heavier than titanium
- Apple Watch Hermès now includes space black stainless steel finishes
- Sport bands now include medium or large selection, no longer includes both bottom straps
- Apple Watch Edition in ceramic includes soft white Sport band with ceramic pin
- More about the new Compass app and hardware: “The new Compass app features a needle pointing true north as well as an indicator showing the direction you’re facing. You can also see incline, elevation, latitude, and longitude. Scouts everywhere, rejoice.”
- Maps improves with Compass too: “Working with the built-in compass, the Maps app is even more powerful. In addition to showing your geographic position, it now indicates which direction you’re facing.”
- Live radio (over Internet) coming with September 30
- watchOS 6 on Apple Watch Series 5 includes a new Meridian face not previously shown (see Meridian line for the name explainer)
- watchOS 6 coming to Apple Watch Series 3 and later September 19, coming to Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 later this fall
- Apple Watch Nike+ launching October 4, includes new Nike watch faces
- Apple now sells a 1 meter Magnetic Charger to USB-C cable, joining the 0.3 meter option, both priced at $29
- New Apple Watch bands available for purchase include:
- Leather Loop ($99, previously $149) in black, saddle brown, and meyer lemon in 44mm medium and large sizes
- Modern Buckle ($149) in black (with black metal), saddle brown (with silver metal), and aubergine (with gold metal) in 40mm
- Nike Sport Loop ($49) in desert sand/volt, pink blast/true berry, and royal pulse/lava glow in 40mm and 44mm
- Nike Sport Band ($49) in desert sand/black, black/pink blast, and royal pulse/black in 40mm and 44mm
- Sport Loop ($49) in midnight blue, camel, khaki, pomegranate, anchor gray, and Alaskan blue in 40m and 44mm
- Sport Band ($49) in lemon cream, clementine, pine green, and Alaskan blue
- And more!