‘Apple Watch Studio’ coming to Apple Stores and online, bringing new customization experience

Apple Stores and Apple.com will soon have a new Apple Watch buying experience for customers. The all-new Apple Watch Studio will allow customers to pair watch models and bands separately at purchase for the first time.

Apple says the new experience will allow customers to create nearly 1,000 watch and band combinations. This previously required buying the Apple Watch paired with select bands preconfigured in the box.

Apple started packaging the Apple Watch and paired strap separately in the same box starting with Apple Watch Series 4 last year. The new Apple Watch Studio experience appears to build on that.

Earlier this year, select stores through the United States piloted an early version of the Apple Watch Studio with redesigned tables and product displays. The changes made approaching and demoing the Apple Watch more friendly for customers. You can check out the Apple Watch Studio online now, and look for it in a store near you soon.

Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

