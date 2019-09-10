Apple’s iPhone 11 event is finally here, and it’s easier than ever to live stream it from wherever you are. Read on for details on how to stream the iPhone 11 unveil on every platform, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and much more.

What time is the iPhone 11 event?

Tim Cook will officially take the stage for Apple’s “By innovation only” event at 10AM PT or 1PM ET. Here’s how that translates to other time zones and when the iPhone 11 event stream will begin:

10AM PT

1PM ET

12PM CT

11AM MT

6PM London

What to expect at the iPhone 11 event:

If you tune in to Apple’s iPhone 11 event livestream, you can expect details on the new iPhone models – which might end up being called the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. There are also rumors of new Apple Watch models.

Apple is also developing a new Tile-like item tracker, which could likely be unveiled during today’s event. We also expect new details on Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, a new 10.2-inch iPad model, and more.

Our full preview of everything to expect at today’s Apple iPhone 11 event can be found here.

How to stream Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone Pro event:

On YouTube:

The easiest way to stream today’s iPhone 11 event is on YouTube. For the first time ever, Apple is broadcasting its keynote directly on YouTube, which means you can access it from any device with the YouTube app or a browser.

On Apple’s website:

You can also stream today’s Apple event directly on Apple’s website. Simply head to Apple’s Events webpage. This is where you can watch Apple’s official livestream directly in your browser.

Apple livestreams are optimized for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models with iOS 10 or later. Apple recommends Mac users be running at least macOS 10.12 Sierra:

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.

The stream is also compatible with Windows via the Apple Events webpage:

This stream is best experienced on a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

On Apple TV:

For big screen viewing, you can use the Apple Events app for Apple TV. This app was just updated last week in preparation for the iPhone 11 event stream.

Download the Apple Events app on the tvOS App Store for free.

9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo has also developed the Apple Events app for macOS, which you can find here.

iPhone 11 stream for VLC:

Last but not least, you will be able to stream today’s event via a dedicated player such as VLC. In VLC, click “File” then “Open Network” and paste the link to the stream. Once the stream goes live on Apple’s website, we’ll drop the link below.

