Apple has updated its Apple Events app for Apple TV ahead of next week’s “By innovation only” iPhone 11 event. The event will be live streamed as usual, and the Apple Events app for tvOS will allow users to tune in directly on their Apple TV.

iPhone 11 event on Apple TV

With today’s update, the Apple Events app now features a light and colorful theme to match the invites for next week’s gathering. Apple also offers users the ability to see what time the stream will kick off in their local time zone:

Apple Special Event: Tune in at 1 p.m. (Local Time) on September 10 to watch this event live.

Come event day, you’ll be able to stream the Apple event right from your Apple TV. If you’d rather watch from your computer, you can stream the event from Apple’s website, as well.

As usual, 9to5Mac will have full live coverage of the iPhone 11 event, so be sure to tune in next Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET for everything you need to know.

You can download the Apple Events app for Apple TV from the tvOS App Store for free. What are you most excited to see at next week’s event? Let us know in the comments.

