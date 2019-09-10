Apple shares trailer for Apple TV+ show ‘See’ starring Jason Momoa

Apple today showed a trailer for its upcoming drama thriller ‘See’, featuring Jason Momoa. The show plot revolves around what would it be like if the human race was blind.

This is the sixth trailer for Apple TV+’s lineup shows. Apple also said that its trailers to date had been viewed over 100 million times.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Apple TV+ will start airing on November 1st in the Apple TV app, with more content added every month.

Apple TV+ will be priced at just $4.99. Apple will even give away a free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of a new iPhone or iPad.