9to5Mac joins the dark side — you can now enjoy automatic Dark Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

What’s the best way to celebrate Apple event week and iOS 13 month? How about Dark Mode. I’m thrilled to announce that 9to5Mac now supports automatic Dark Mode on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more.

We’ve heard your feedback! Apple finally supports system wide Dark Mode on iPhone and iPad in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, and many of you have been telling us how much Dark Mode support means to you. As of today, 9to5Mac has its first-ever Dark Mode theme, and the new look appears automatically in Dark Mode on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Android.

Automatic Dark Mode requires Safari in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 or later for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, the latest version of macOS 10.14 or later for Mac, and Android 10. If your browser detects Dark Mode at a system level, 9to5Mac will automatically display our awesome new Dark Mode theme (and automatically display our original theme in Light Mode).

You can also manually switch between light and dark themes using the new sun icon toggle in the top right of the tool bar on the top of each page.

Based on your feedback, we’ve prioritized Dark Mode support this summer (huge thanks to Seth, Bradley, and the development team for this) so you can enjoy the dark side with us in time for the major iPhone 11 event tomorrow and the release of iOS 13 and more later this month!

Like what you see? Think we can do better in some areas? We’re already working on a few refinements, and we want to know what you think too! Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @9to5mac to share your thoughts. 9to5Mac’s iOS app will also be updated with Dark Mode support alongside the release of iOS 13 this month.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full iPhone 11 event coverage tomorrow and Dark Mode app updates throughout the fall, and as always, thanks for being a loyal 9to5Mac reader and supporter!

