- May. 28th 2019 12:00 am PT

Want to use Dark Mode on your Mac? Read on for how to enable the dark theme on any Mac running macOS Mojave.

Apple’s Dark Mode for Mac arrived with macOS Mojave. If you’re not on Mojave yet, or unsure if your Mac is compatible with the most recent software, check out our guide here.

  1. If you’re unsure, check if you’re running macOS Mojave ( → About This Mac)
  2. Open System Preferences
  3. Choose General in the top left corner
  4. Click Dark located in the top center of the window

Here’s how these steps look:

use Dark Mode on your Mac

Now just click on Dark as shown below.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide

