Want to use Dark Mode on your Mac? Read on for how to enable the dark theme on any Mac running macOS Mojave.
Apple’s Dark Mode for Mac arrived with macOS Mojave. If you’re not on Mojave yet, or unsure if your Mac is compatible with the most recent software, check out our guide here.
How to use Dark Mode on your Mac
- If you’re unsure, check if you’re running macOS Mojave ( → About This Mac)
- Open System Preferences
- Choose General in the top left corner
- Click Dark located in the top center of the window
Here’s how these steps look:
Now just click on Dark as shown below.
