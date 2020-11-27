Mac: How to set custom Safari backgrounds

- Nov. 27th 2020 12:00 am PT

macOS Big Sur comes with some major changes and Safari 14 includes a number of enhancements. One of the simple but nice aesthetic changes is the option to set your own image for Apple’s browser. Read on for how to set custom Safari backgrounds.

Safari 14 comes with macOS Big Sur (released for Catalina too) and brings a lot of great features like 4K support for YouTube, Apple’s new translation integration, performance improvements, and a new start page. The start page is where you can set a custom Safari background.

Let’s look at two ways to do this…

How to set custom Safari backgrounds with macOS Big Sur

  • The fastest option if you already have the image you want to use is to drag and drop it on the Safari start page
  • Alternatively, you can right-click on the start page in a blank area and click “Choose Background…”
    • Now you can search Finder to select an image
  • If you want to clear you custom Safari background, right-click on the start page background and choose “Clear Background”

Here’s how the process looks:

Drag and drop an image to set a custom Safari background

And here’s the right-click option to set custom Safari backgrounds:

Check out macOS Big Sur’s best new features in our video walkthrough:

