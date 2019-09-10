Apple announces iOS 13 release date of September 19

After introducing iOS 13 at WWDC and running its developer and public betas this summer, the new software is almost ready for all users. Today, after its iPhone event, Apple has announced iOS 13 will be officially released on Thursday, September 19.

iOS 13 was unveiled alongside iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina at WWDC in June. Now Apple’s PR has announced that the new software for iPhone and iPad users will be available next week on September 19 (via Federico Viticci).

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 include the highly anticipated Dark Mode, a feature that has already been available with macOS. Other major new features include a new volume HUD interface, QuickPath swipe typing for the keyboard, Memoji customizations, redesigned apps like Reminders, Notes, Mail, Music, Maps, Files, and more, a new Find My app with the ability to find devices even if they’re offline, redesigned Share Sheet, the option to automatically silence unknown/spam callers, and much more.

iPadOS 13 includes the same features as iOS 13 but also has specific ones that take the tablet to the next level, like improved multitasking, mouse support, desktop-class browsing, the ability to use iPad as a secondary Mac display with Sidecar, and much more.

Check out the video below for a detailed look at over 200 changes arriving with iOS 13. This year is also notable as iPad gains its own dedicated release with iPadOS 13.

Apple hasn’t shared a firm date for the launch of macOS Catalina yet, but the landing page states, “Available in October.”

Read up on all our coverage of today’s big iPhone event in our news hub here.