Apple releasing iOS 13.1 on September 30

As part of its numerous announcements today, Apple snuck in the fact that iOS 13.1 will be released to the public on September 30. iOS 13 will be released on September 19, as we detailed here.

iOS 13.1 is currently in beta testing for developers and public beta users. The focus of iOS 13.1 is adding back features that were removed from iOS 13 beta testing, such as Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA in Maps. Both of those features are present in iOS 13.1.

Apple also says that with iOS 13.1 coming on September 30, AirDrop gets new directionally aware suggestions.

