Download iOS 13's HomeKit Home app wallpapers for iPhone and iPad

- Aug. 2nd 2019 9:58 am PT

iOS 13 introduces a fresh set of built-in background options for customizing Apple’s Home app, replacing three color gradients with a half dozen atmospheric color splashes. Check out all six new wallpapers below.

Apple’s Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac manages smart product products that work with HomeKit, Apple’s framework that connects smart accessories from different brands. Built-in wallpapers in Apple’s Home app help customize different addresses and rooms with a more identifiable look, or you can use your own photos for creating a unique background for each home or room.

Starting with iOS 13 beta 5, Apple’s Home app replaces gradients of blue, green, and yellow with colorful defocused clouds with shades of dark blue, dark green, light blue, light green, orange, and red. Download the new iOS 13 Home app wallpapers to use them on any version of iOS (or as your wallpaper anywhere):

(Open in new tab to download full resolution images.)

