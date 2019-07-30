Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 5 changes and features [Video]

Apple released new developer betas for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 yesterday and included a few notable new enhancements in the release. Watch our hands-on video as we take a look at some of the more noteworthy new iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 beta 5 changes and features.

iOS 13 beta 5 changes and features

Adjust Home screen ‘App Icon Size’ on iPadOS

New smaller cursor option for mouse support on iPadOS 13

Automations tab in shortcuts has been temporarily removed

New Home app wallpapers

Updated volume HUD is narrower and includes haptics when using volume buttons

Volume adjustment via buttons has more levels

New achievements for move goals in Activity app

iOS 13 beta 5 changes and features video walkthrough

Redesigned Share sheet with grouping

‘Open in a new tab’ is back in Safari

Larger cellular LTE icon in status bar

Slimmed-down transport controls in Control Center

Black icons in private mode in Safari

Dark Mode can be assigned to accessibility shortcut triple-click

Swipe on button headers

Rearrange Quick Action for dock apps

Pin more apps in iOS Today View widget

Reopen closed Windows in App Expose

Merge all windows in Safari

Siri for Everyone set up screen (requires forthcoming HomePod update)

Of all of the changes included in this latest developer beta, the new Home screen ‘App Icon Size’ setting for iPadOS seem to be the most noteworthy. This new setting allows users to switch between a view that displays larger icons with fewer icons on screen, or the traditional view of smaller icons with more on screen at once.

Bigger icon view in iPadOS 13 beta 5

The new iPadOS Home screen icon view also influences how the Today View widgets are displayed. When choosing the ‘Bigger’ icon setting, the Today View performs like it does in portrait mode, requiring the user to swipe it into view in order to see it. I personally think I prefer to have more icons on screen at once with the permanent Today View on the side, but it’s nice that Apple is giving users options.

