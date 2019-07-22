iOS 13 beta 4 changes and features — 3D Touch improves [Video]

iOS 13 beta 4, released last week, brings 3D Touch back to supported iPhones closer to the way it used to be. Now you can perform proper peek and pop gestures, and continue your gesture motion to select menus similarly to how you could prior to iOS 13. To be clear, it’s still not perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction.

There are quite a few additional noteworthy changes and features to be found in iOS 13 beta 4 as well. Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough for the details.

iOS 13 beta 4 changes and features covered

Send voice memo button in Messages changed

New widget Edit button design

New icon in Control Center when two pairs of AirPods are connected

New Control Center toggle for Announce Messages with Siri.

Favorite and Trash icon now appears when watching videos in the Photos app

New CMD+Tab interface on iPadOS 13

Rounder floating keyboard with more shadow on iPadOS 13 beta 4

3D & Haptic Touch section in Accessibility settings

3D Touch now works better

Redesigned Quick Action shortcut panels on Home screen

3D Touch on a folder with notifications

New ‘Rearrange Apps’ Quick Action shortcut

Video walkthrough

What’s your favorite new addition in iOS 13 beta 4? Sound off down below with your thoughts.