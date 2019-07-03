Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 3 changes and features [Video]

Yesterday Apple released its latest developer beta updates for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. As expected, developer beta 3 brings about a substantial amount of new changes and features. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough as we step through what’s new in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 beta 3.
iOS 13 beta 3 changes and features
- Long press browser tab to open context menu
- Split View active window indicator
- Redesigned action buttons on iPadOS 13 keyboard
- Full page screenshots outside of Safari
- Quick Action shortcuts for Safari, Mail, etc. work on iPadOS
- New opacity option for iOS 13 markup toolset
- Mouse cursor on iPadOS 13 beta 3 can be configured to be smaller
- Battery glyph for AirPods 2nd-gen now has LED on front of the case
- Toggle Noise Cancellation for Beats Studio 3 via Control Center
- Search boxes are black (bug?)
iOS 13 beta 3 changes and features (cont.)
- New ‘x’ button for closing context menus
- New audio playback background in Files app
New audio background for Files app
- Dictation button on keyboard has slightly redesigned microphone
- New Notes app Splash Screen
- Update Notes folder layout
- New Notes sort down arrow
- New purple Archive button in Mail
A new purple Archive button on beta 3 (left)
- Curated Library details in Photos app
- Updated glyphs and rearranged colors in Reminders list settings
- Add a URL in Reminder details moved to top of details interface
- New ‘Me’ tab in Find My app
- Updated Arcade tab preview in App Store app
- ‘Select Messages’ renamed to ‘Manage Messages List’ in Messages app
- Slightly modified Memoji sticker angry and sad faces
An angrier Memoji on beta 3 (left)
- Gray bar separates Messages interface from Messages apps
- FaceTime Attention Correction
- New Motion & Fitness icon in Settings → Privacy
- Cellular settings now show VoLTE
- Subscriptions link moved higher on Apple ID page
- Privacy → Health → Headphone Audio Levels bullets and copy new
- Shortcuts: New apps view
- Shortcuts: Hand Off Playback action
- Emergency contacts distinguished in Contacts app
- Volume bar fix in Music app
- Portrait and Portrait Selfie Quick Action placeholder glyphs
A smaller mouse cursor in iPadOS beta 3
What’s your favorite new update contained within iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 beta 3? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the current state of the beta, and be sure to watch our previous walkthroughs linked below for more details on the history of the beta releases.
