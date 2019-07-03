Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 3 changes and features [Video]

Yesterday Apple released its latest developer beta updates for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. As expected, developer beta 3 brings about a substantial amount of new changes and features. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough as we step through what’s new in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 beta 3.

iOS 13 beta 3 changes and features

Long press browser tab to open context menu

Split View active window indicator

Redesigned action buttons on iPadOS 13 keyboard

Full page screenshots outside of Safari

Quick Action shortcuts for Safari, Mail, etc. work on iPadOS

New opacity option for iOS 13 markup toolset

Mouse cursor on iPadOS 13 beta 3 can be configured to be smaller

Battery glyph for AirPods 2nd-gen now has LED on front of the case

Toggle Noise Cancellation for Beats Studio 3 via Control Center

Search boxes are black (bug?)

iOS 13 beta 3 changes and features (cont.)

New ‘x’ button for closing context menus

New audio playback background in Files app

New audio background for Files app

Dictation button on keyboard has slightly redesigned microphone

New Notes app Splash Screen

Update Notes folder layout

New Notes sort down arrow

New purple Archive button in Mail

A new purple Archive button on beta 3 (left)

Curated Library details in Photos app

Updated glyphs and rearranged colors in Reminders list settings

Add a URL in Reminder details moved to top of details interface

New ‘Me’ tab in Find My app

Updated Arcade tab preview in App Store app

‘Select Messages’ renamed to ‘Manage Messages List’ in Messages app

Slightly modified Memoji sticker angry and sad faces

An angrier Memoji on beta 3 (left)

Gray bar separates Messages interface from Messages apps

FaceTime Attention Correction

New Motion & Fitness icon in Settings → Privacy

Cellular settings now show VoLTE

Subscriptions link moved higher on Apple ID page

Privacy → Health → Headphone Audio Levels bullets and copy new

Shortcuts: New apps view

Shortcuts: Hand Off Playback action

Emergency contacts distinguished in Contacts app

Volume bar fix in Music app

Portrait and Portrait Selfie Quick Action placeholder glyphs

A smaller mouse cursor in iPadOS beta 3

What’s your favorite new update contained within iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 beta 3? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the current state of the beta, and be sure to watch our previous walkthroughs linked below for more details on the history of the beta releases.

