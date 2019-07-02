Apple today released the third developer betas of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6. Read on for a full roundup of all of the changes in today’s new betas.

iOS 13 beta 3 is available to developers via an over-the-air update. iOS 13 beta 1 was only available via direct download and an iTunes restore, but with the release of beta 2 last month, Apple made configuration profiles available for developers. A new beta of iOS 13 is not yet available to public beta users.

If you spot any changes in iOS 13 beta 3, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 3?

New popup screen for Secure Recordings feature in the Home app for cameras

Home app has a different transition now when you long press on a tile

New teaser image for Apple Arcade

New animation to show which Split View application is receiving text input

It's subtle, but iPadOS 13 beta 3 shows which app in Split View is actively receiving text input. Watch the pill-shaped indicator at the top. This has been an issue since Split View launched in iOS 9. pic.twitter.com/VkJyOGFMFh — Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 2, 2019

Arcade tab in the App Store shows more detail

New “FaceTime Attention Correction” setting, but appears only on iPhone XS/XS Max, not iPhone X

“Subscriptions” button moves back to main page of Apple ID screen in Settings

Redesigned action buttons on keyboard