What’s new in iOS 13 beta 3?

- Jul. 2nd 2019 11:19 am PT

Apple today released the third developer betas of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6. Read on for a full roundup of all of the changes in today’s new betas.

iOS 13 beta 3 is available to developers via an over-the-air update. iOS 13 beta 1 was only available via direct download and an iTunes restore, but with the release of beta 2 last month, Apple made configuration profiles available for developers. A new beta of iOS 13 is not yet available to public beta users.

If you spot any changes in iOS 13 beta 3, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

  • New popup screen for Secure Recordings feature in the Home app for cameras
  • Home app has a different transition now when you long press on a tile
  • New teaser image for Apple Arcade

  • New animation to show which Split View application is receiving text input

  • “Subscriptions” button moves back to main page of Apple ID screen in Settings
  • Redesigned action buttons on keyboard

  • New explanation for Headphone Audio Levels in Settings

