Apple releases iOS 13 developer beta 4

Software update day is here again! Apple has released the fourth developer beta version of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 (likely alongside new seeds of watchOS 6, tvOS 13) today. Apple’s public beta builds should follow at a later date after the latest developer beta has been tested in the wild.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, however, so testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 13 beta on primary devices.

iOS 12 had 10 developer beta versions last year, so the fourth developer beta for iOS 13 means we’re approaching the halfway point in development. iOS 13 is currently available to test for free through Apple’s public beta program as well.

Curious what Apple's major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac?

Also stay tuned for our hands-on coverage with iOS 13 beta 4 and all the other betas as we dig in and unpack new user-facing changes as well as under-the-hood updates!

