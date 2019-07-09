Hands-on: 80+ watchOS 6 changes and features [Video]

The Apple Watch receives a huge update with watchOS 6, bringing more independence to Apple’s wearable device than ever before. Among the watchOS 6 changes is a brand new App Store app that allows you to manage and download apps directly to the Apple Watch, a new Software Update provision that lets you perform updates, and a new Enhanced Siri voice assistant that’s much more capable than before.

Of course, there’s also many new watch faces, complications, and additional changes and features to enjoy in watchOS 6. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough as we step through dozens of new watchOS 6 changes and features.

Enhanced Siri

With watchOS 6 you can now ask Siri what song is currently playing in the background. On previous versions of watchOS, Siri would only tell you about the music playing locally on the Apple Watch itself.

Another Siri enhancement includes the ability to ask Siri a question about a topic. You’ll then be presented with a scrollable list of clickable results pertaining to that topic.

watchOS 6 changes and features video walkthrough

Browse websites directly via Siri

In watchOS 6 you can also now browse websites directly by asking Siri to go to a particular URL. From there, Siri will load the webpage on the small screen, complete with available images and tappable links.

New List View for apps

The alternative list view for apps has now been slightly redesigned with bigger icons and text along with a curved layout.

Deleting Stock apps

As of watchOS 6 beta 3, it’s now possible to delete stock applications directly from the grid or list view interface.

App Store

For the first time since the arrival of the Apple Watch, it’s now possible to download apps directly on the Watch thanks to a new native App Store app.

Redesigned Reminders app

The Reminders app received a big update for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, and these updates have been extended to the Apple Watch as well.

Calculator app

watchOS 6 brings a native Calculator app to the Apple Watch for the very first time. Included with the calculator is the ability to quickly calculate tips and group billing.

Voice Memos app

Another first for the Apple Watch is native Voice Memos support in watchOS 6. Not only does the Voice Memos app allow you to create and play back recordings, but it also lets you view recordings created on other devices.

Noise app

The new Noise app is a utility with a real time complication that helps you protect your hearing by monitoring ambient sound around you. When your Apple Watch detects that the decibel level has risen to a point where hearing could be affected, it’s able to notify you via a tap on the wrist.

Audiobooks app

A brand new Audiobooks app lets you listen to your favorite books while on the go. The interface is similar to all of the other audio playback interfaces on Apple Watch.

Cycle Tracking app

Menstrual cycle tracking is a new feature in iOS 13’s updated Health app, and a companion Cycle Tracking app can now be found on the Apple Watch.

Now Playing

A dedicated Now Playing app is now available from the Home screen on Apple Watch. This application allows you to manage playback of your local devices along with AirPlay connected devices like the HomePod.

watchOS 6 changes – App enhancements

Activity

View awards directly via Apple Watch

Alarms

Add alarm button redesign

Maps

Favorites and Collections

Messages

Animoji stickers

Music

Browse playlists without playing first

Browse albums without playing first

Redesigned Now Playing interface

Redesigned Up Next interface

Redesigned Library

For You

Enhanced options interface

Podcasts

Redesigned Now Playing interface

Radio

Redesigned Now Playing interface

Weather

Updated AQI and UV meters

New Watch Faces

California

Gradient

Modular Compact

Numerals Duo

Numerals Mono

Solar Dial

Original ‘Solar’ is now ‘Solar Graph’

New Complications

Audiobooks

Calculator

Cellular

Cycle Tracking

Noise

Rain

Voice Memos

Settings app changes

Settings app now has name of user at top

Reordered Settings

‘Time’ setting removed (relocated to Clock app settings)

New Settings panels

Accessibility

Siri gets its own settings pane

SOS

Privacy

App Settings

App Store

Clock

Health

Noise

Stocks

Weather

Workout

Clock

New Siri Face Data Sources

Wi-Fi

Redesigned panel

New Auto HotSpot setting

Bluetooth

New Bluetooth toggle

Sounds & Haptics

Volume limit

Crown Haptics

‘Tap to Speak Time’ for Mickey and Minnie faces removed (now available across all watch faces)

Cover to Mute

Speak Time

Taptic Time

Taptic Chimes

Passcode

Simple Passcode

Erase Data

Siri

‘Listen for Hey Siri’

Digital Crown

Select Siri voice

Use with Siri

General

Reorganized layout

Software Update

Background App Refresh

Wake Screen > New ‘While In Session’ option for On Screen Raise Show Last App preference

Wake Screen > Return to Last App Session

Location Services removed, and placed under General

Handoff

Accessibility removed, placed under root settings

Siri removed, placed under root settings

Dictation

Screenshots

Profiles

Usage

Reset > Reset Home screen Layout option

