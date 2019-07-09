Hands-on: 80+ watchOS 6 changes and features [Video]

The Apple Watch receives a huge update with watchOS 6, bringing more independence to Apple’s wearable device than ever before. Among the watchOS 6 changes is a brand new App Store app that allows you to manage and download apps directly to the Apple Watch, a new Software Update provision that lets you perform updates, and a new Enhanced Siri voice assistant that’s much more capable than before.
Of course, there’s also many new watch faces, complications, and additional changes and features to enjoy in watchOS 6. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough as we step through dozens of new watchOS 6 changes and features.
Enhanced Siri
With watchOS 6 you can now ask Siri what song is currently playing in the background. On previous versions of watchOS, Siri would only tell you about the music playing locally on the Apple Watch itself.
Another Siri enhancement includes the ability to ask Siri a question about a topic. You’ll then be presented with a scrollable list of clickable results pertaining to that topic.
watchOS 6 changes and features video walkthrough
Browse websites directly via Siri
In watchOS 6 you can also now browse websites directly by asking Siri to go to a particular URL. From there, Siri will load the webpage on the small screen, complete with available images and tappable links.
New List View for apps
The alternative list view for apps has now been slightly redesigned with bigger icons and text along with a curved layout.
Deleting Stock apps
As of watchOS 6 beta 3, it’s now possible to delete stock applications directly from the grid or list view interface.
App Store
For the first time since the arrival of the Apple Watch, it’s now possible to download apps directly on the Watch thanks to a new native App Store app.
Redesigned Reminders app
The Reminders app received a big update for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, and these updates have been extended to the Apple Watch as well.
Calculator app
watchOS 6 brings a native Calculator app to the Apple Watch for the very first time. Included with the calculator is the ability to quickly calculate tips and group billing.
Voice Memos app
Another first for the Apple Watch is native Voice Memos support in watchOS 6. Not only does the Voice Memos app allow you to create and play back recordings, but it also lets you view recordings created on other devices.
Noise app
The new Noise app is a utility with a real time complication that helps you protect your hearing by monitoring ambient sound around you. When your Apple Watch detects that the decibel level has risen to a point where hearing could be affected, it’s able to notify you via a tap on the wrist.
Audiobooks app
A brand new Audiobooks app lets you listen to your favorite books while on the go. The interface is similar to all of the other audio playback interfaces on Apple Watch.
Cycle Tracking app
Menstrual cycle tracking is a new feature in iOS 13’s updated Health app, and a companion Cycle Tracking app can now be found on the Apple Watch.
Now Playing
A dedicated Now Playing app is now available from the Home screen on Apple Watch. This application allows you to manage playback of your local devices along with AirPlay connected devices like the HomePod.
watchOS 6 changes – App enhancements
Activity
- View awards directly via Apple Watch
Alarms
- Add alarm button redesign
Maps
- Favorites and Collections
Messages
- Animoji stickers
Music
- Browse playlists without playing first
- Browse albums without playing first
- Redesigned Now Playing interface
- Redesigned Up Next interface
- Redesigned Library
- For You
- Enhanced options interface
Podcasts
- Redesigned Now Playing interface
Radio
- Redesigned Now Playing interface
Weather
- Updated AQI and UV meters
New Watch Faces
- California
- Gradient
- Modular Compact
- Numerals Duo
- Numerals Mono
- Solar Dial
- Original ‘Solar’ is now ‘Solar Graph’
New Complications
- Audiobooks
- Calculator
- Cellular
- Cycle Tracking
- Noise
- Rain
- Voice Memos
Settings app changes
- Settings app now has name of user at top
- Reordered Settings
- ‘Time’ setting removed (relocated to Clock app settings)
New Settings panels
- Accessibility
- Siri gets its own settings pane
- SOS
- Privacy
App Settings
- App Store
- Clock
- Health
- Noise
- Stocks
- Weather
- Workout
Clock
- New Siri Face Data Sources
Wi-Fi
- Redesigned panel
- New Auto HotSpot setting
Bluetooth
- New Bluetooth toggle
Sounds & Haptics
- Volume limit
- Crown Haptics
- ‘Tap to Speak Time’ for Mickey and Minnie faces removed (now available across all watch faces)
- Cover to Mute
- Speak Time
- Taptic Time
- Taptic Chimes
Passcode
- Simple Passcode
- Erase Data
Siri
- ‘Listen for Hey Siri’
- Digital Crown
- Select Siri voice
- Use with Siri
General
- Reorganized layout
- Software Update
- Background App Refresh
- Wake Screen > New ‘While In Session’ option for On Screen Raise Show Last App preference
- Wake Screen > Return to Last App Session
- Location Services removed, and placed under General
- Handoff
- Accessibility removed, placed under root settings
- Siri removed, placed under root settings
- Dictation
- Screenshots
- Profiles
- Usage
- Reset > Reset Home screen Layout option
