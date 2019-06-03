Apple officially announces watchOS 6 for Apple Watch with dedicated App Store, new watch faces and complications, apps, more

During the WWDC keynote today Apple officially announced watchOS 6. The next operating system for Apple Watch will come with new features including new apps, watch faces and complications, a dedicated App Store, and more.

A range of new watch faces are arriving with watchOS 6. These include a new California Dial, Modular Compact, Gradient, a fresh Solar option similar to the Infograph Modular watch face, and more. New Complications are also arriving including noise and wind.

Apple is bringing an Audiobook app to Apple Watch, along with Calculator, and Voice Memos. The newest software will also offer Taptic Chimes as a new alert option.

watchOS 6 marks the introduction of a dedicated App Store for Apple Watch apps. Users will be able to search, discover, and download apps directly on the wearable, making the device less reliant on iPhone and likely boosting the awareness and adoption of new watch apps.

Apple also announced new health and fitness features for watchOS including a new Trends to see how your activity compares over time as well as Highlights and Favorites. Another new health feature for both Apple Watch and iPhone is “Cycles” that allows users to track their menstrual cycles with Apple Watch.

