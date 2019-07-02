watchOS 6 beta 3 now lets Apple Watch owners delete some stock apps

- Jul. 2nd 2019 1:10 pm PT

0

With the release of watchOS 6 beta 3, Apple Watch owners are now able to delete (some) stock apps from their devices, allowing users to clean up their honeycomb grid home screen of apps for the first time.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The addition of this feature was reported by TechCrunch last month but the behavior was not yet functional in the beta 2 seed. As of the beta 3 software released a couple of hours ago, this is now possible.

To delete apps on Apple Watch, ensure you are in grid view and just hold-down on an app icon to enter jiggle mode. Apps that can be deleted are adorned with (x) buttons.

Not all of the built-in apps can be hidden. In the current beta, Camera Remote, Noise, Timer, Stopwatch, Alarms, Breathe, Walkie-Talkie, Cycle Tracking, ECG, Remote, Now Playing, and the Radio app are deletable.

If an app is deleted, it can be redownloaded again through the Watch App Store.

It is possible Apple allows some other stock apps to be removed by the time that watchOS 6 is released to everyone in the fall.

HyperCube iPhone USB backup charger

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.