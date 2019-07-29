Apple today has released the fifth developer betas of iOS 13, tvOS 13, and iPadOS 13. These updates come just under two weeks after the release of beta 4, and include several notable changes.

Apple is expected to release iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 to the public in September. As we never that release, we should expect to see each beta include fewer major changes. Apple instead will focus on bug fixes, performance and battery life optimizations, and other under-the-hood improvements.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 5?

In iPadOS 13, you can now adjust Home screen icon density. This means you can pick between a 4×5 grid of apps, or a 6×5 grid of apps.

The “Automations” tab in the Shortcuts app has been removed; it’s unclear if this is temporary or if Apple no longer expects to ship the feature in iOS 13. (Update: Shortcuts dev says it’s temporary)

There are new achievements for Move goals in the Activity app, above 1000 move goals

Nuevos logros para rachas de movimiento en Actividad. iOS 13 beta 5. cc. @9to5mac @apollozac pic.twitter.com/0ND5zybA7p — Rubén Fernández  (@RubenApps) July 29, 2019

The redesigned volume HUD now includes haptic feedback as you slide (Thanks, Tim!)

New smaller cursor option for mouse support on iPadOS 13 (Thanks, Steven!)

New wallpapers in Home app

Redesigned share sheet on iPadOS and iOS with grouping

Larger 5Ge/4G/LTE icons in the status bar

Siri for Everyone setup screen, but requires HomePodOS 13

CarPlay tweaks: