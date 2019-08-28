Hands-on with iOS 13.1 beta 1 changes and features [Video]

Yesterday Apple released the developer beta for iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1, and with it comes several new notable changes and features. Included in the release is the return of the Automations tab in the Shortcuts app, along with enhanced Share ETA capability in the Maps app. Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough for a look new iOS 13 changes and features.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

iOS 13 changes and features covered

Emojis with hearts get tweaked

New dynamic wallpapers

Updated Personal Hotspot page

New glyph icon on volume HUD when listening via headphones

New glyph on volume HUD when making a phone call

Battery glyph on Settings Quick Action shortcut is full

Beta apps get orange dot

Updated Fonts settings panel

Control Center Volume slider UI tweaks

iOS 13.1 beta 1 features and changes video

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Battery widget shows game controller glyph

New AirDrop icons for devices

New Home app icon glyphs for lights

New Home app animations

Automations back in Shortcuts app

Weather app widget features bigger icons

Share ETA feature back with new detailed view

With the previous beta for iOS 13 devoid of any noteworthy changes, it’s nice to receive a beta with several notable changes in tow. I’m especially a fan of the new Home app glyphs and animations, which appeared first in a recent macOS beta.

For more details on what’s changed in the initial iOS 13 developer beta, along with subsequent releases, be sure to read and watch our previous hands-on video walkthroughs. Also, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for additional Apple-related video content.

What’s your favorite new feature or change in iOS 13.1 beta 1? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.