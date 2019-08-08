Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 6 changes and features [Video]

Yesterday Apple released the sixth beta of iOS 13 to developers, and as is often the case, it comes bundled with several new noteworthy changes and features.

New iOS 13 beta updates include a dedicated Dark Mode toggle, the ability to show and hide link previews from the Safari context menu, and more. Watch our hands-on look at iOS 13 beta 6 changes and features for more details.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

Changes and features covered

Show and hide link previews in Safari context menu

Dedicated Dark Mode toggle in Control Center

Siri can toggle Dark Mode

Appearance now shows on/off on Dark Mode

16 levels of volume control

Cellular signal indicator back to regular size

iOS 13 beta 6 changes and features video

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

More saturated folder background blends better

New Photos splash screen

New App Store splash screen

Updated Sync Library UI in Music

Live Local radio stations

Three-finger tap brings up copy/paste menu

New heart app icon on watchOS beta 6

My favorite new update in iOS 13 beta 6 is the presence of the dedicated Dark Mode button in Control Center. I always felt that the feature was big enough to warrant its own toggle, especially when you consider that toggles exist for much lesser features.

For more iOS 13 video coverage, be sure to subscribe, and have a look at our previous video walkthroughs for the iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 betas:

What’s your favorite new update in iOS 13 beta 6? Have you identified any additional noteworthy changes? Feel free to leave a comment down below with your thoughts.