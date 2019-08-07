What’s new in iOS 13 developer beta 6?

Apple today released the sixth developer betas of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. These releases are available now to registered developers via over-the-air updates. Check out all of the changes below.

As we near Apple’s September event and the announcement of the iPhone 11, the iOS 13 beta process is starting to slow down. Apple is now generally focusing on performance and under-the-hood improvements, as well as bug fixes. Read on below as we roundup the changes in today’s updates.

If you spot any changes in iOS 13 beta 6, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 6?

New Control Center option for Dark Mode (Previously was only accessible via the brightness slider). Siri can also now toggle Dark Mode.

You can now hide link previews on a per-app basis:

wow they actually did it. they created a way to hide url previews. currently a per-app setting but it works. pic.twitter.com/gbdUcBMaVa — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) August 7, 2019

Folders now kind of match the color of your wallpaper (whether or not this is a bug or a feature is unknown)

The volume slider is back to 16 increments, rather than 34

LTE/4G/5Ge icon in status bar now back to normal size after increasing with beta 5

New splash screen when opening the App Store

New splash screen for the Photos app

Also new one for the Photos app! pic.twitter.com/Oc2AnC6oy3 — David (@daviddarrencox) August 7, 2019

New Heart icon on watchOS 6 beta 6

New Heart app icon pic.twitter.com/N9lpGptQUP — Nikolaj Hansen-Turton (@nikolajht) August 7, 2019

