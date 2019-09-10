iPhone XR drops to $599, iPhone 8 to $449, following iPhone 11 announcement

Apple officially announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max today — and along with those new devices come price cuts for older models. Here are all of the details.

Coinciding with the introduction of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple is dropping the price of the iPhone XR to $599. That’s a $150 price cut compared to its original price of $749.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 will stick around at $449. That’s down from $599. The iPhone 8 Plus now costs $549, down from $699. Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 7, as well as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The new prices are reflected now on Apple’s website. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be available for preorder on September 13, with the first orders arriving on September 20.

