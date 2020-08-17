Apple expanding 60-day AppleCare purchase window to full year for hardware

Apple is significantly extending the amount of time customers have to add AppleCare coverage to protect their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and other hardware products. Bloomberg reports that Apple has informed retail and customer support employees that customers in the US and Canada now have up to one year to buy AppleCare+ coverage.

Traditionally, Apple has given users 60 days from their purchase date to add AppleCare to their hardware product. This extension from a 60-day window to a one-year window should make it significantly easier for customers to buy AppleCare+ coverage after their initial purchase.

Interestingly, Apple says that the offer is available to customers who buy AppleCare+ in full or who pay via installments using Apple Card. Those who pay via other monthly payments will not be eligible.

“This gives customers another opportunity to protect their device and have access to all the AppleCare+ benefits,” Apple wrote in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. The company told employees the offer is available to customers who pay for AppleCare+ in full versus monthly payments, or for those that subscribe via installments on the Apple Card credit card.

Even with this expansion, keep in mind that your iPhone or other product will need to be in normal working condition and not damaged to add AppleCare. AppleCare+ for iPhone includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss includes up to two incidents of accidental damage, theft, or loss coverage every 24 months. Both tiers of AppleCare+ serve as a complement to the one-year limited warranty that comes with Apple hardware purchases.

You can learn more about AppleCare+ on Apple’s website here. The company has not yet updated its webpage to acknowledge the new one-year window for adding AppleCare+ to your hardware.

