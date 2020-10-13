New iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV purchases include 3 month free trial of Apple Arcade

Last year, Apple introduced a special offer for new Apple device purchases: a one year trial of Apple TV+. As of today, that offer continues but Apple has now added another hardware free trial combo.

Starting October 22nd, new purchases of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV or iPod touch now come with 3 months free of Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service which includes more than 100 games. Before today, Apple offered a single month free of Apple Arcade for new sign ups.

The free TV+ and Arcade trials can be shared with up to five other people through Family Sharing.

Like last year, you can only redeem these trials once. So, if you already used your free TV+ year with the purchase of last year’s iPhone 11, you can’t get another free year by buying an iPhone 12. (Note: Apple recently announced it is extending the free TV+ trials through February 2021, as long as you haven’t cancelled yet.)

The Arcade trial is newly introduced so that should be available to everyone, with the purchase of an eligible product. These free trials automatically renew at $4.99 unless they are cancelled.

The free trials help Apple expand the reach of its content services. Later this year, Apple will further entice subscriptions through the launch of the Apple One bundle, which combines Apple Music with Arcade, TV+ and iCloud storage.

