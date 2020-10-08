Apple to extend Apple TV+ free year trials through February 2021

If you purchased a new Apple device from September 2019 last year — like an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — you were automatically eligible for a free year of Apple TV+. These trials would begin expiring at the end of October.

If you are in that group, it turns out you are going to get a few more months to enjoy the service at no charge. Apple will be extending all Apple TV+ trials through February 2021. The company will also be giving store credit for people on TV+ monthly plans during this period.

These refunds and extensions will be automatically applied to user’s accounts, so customers won’t have to do anything at all to take advantage of Apple’s generosity. Email notifications will be sent out in the coming days.

Here’s the breakdown. If you started a free year of Apple TV+ between November 1st and January 31st, your end date for your free trial will now last until the end of February, giving you up to an extra three months of free access. If you signed up in February or later, there will be no change as your trial already lasts beyond the February date.

If you are on a yearly plan of Apple TV+ through that ‘extra 3 month’ period, you will be automatically credited for those months. Similarly, if you pay for Apple TV+ monthly between November and January, your Apple ID will be credited with the same amount ($4.99 per month in the US, for instance). This credit can be spent on anything from the iTunes Store, like a Hollywood movie rental, or the App Store or used to pay for any Apple service billed to your account. (Credits will also be distributed if you are paying for Apple TV+ a la carte before November 1st and then migrate to an Apple One bundle plan, which is set to launch later this year.)

If you currently pay for Apple TV+ on a yearly plan that is set to renew between November and January, it will now be automatically extended until February 2021 at no additional charge.

If you haven’t redeemed a free trial of Apple TV+ yet, that offer still stands and the same terms apply. Any purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod touch is eligible for a free year of Apple TV+, which can be shared with up to six family members through Family Sharing. However, if you already have accepted a free year, you cannot get another.

The extra three months will allow Apple TV+ users to explore more of the content catalog, including recent hits like Ted Lasso and upcoming titles such as Apple Original film On The Rocks. The extra three months also helps Apple entice customers with second season launches of some of its flagship shows. For example, earlier today Apple announced that the second season of Dickinson will debut on January 8, which now falls inside of the extended free year trial period.

