Visualize the new iPhone 12 and HomePod mini using Apple’s AR renders

Apple just announced an all-new iPhone 12 lineup and the HomePod mini. While you can’t get your hands on the new products until next week at the earliest, Apple is offering AR previews on its website so you can see the new devices in your space.

For the HomePod mini, this is especially useful for comparing size to the current HomePod and finding the perfect positioning throughout your house. You can also compare the white and space gray color options to see what might match your aesthetic the best.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 AR previews allow you to visualize the all-new screen sizes of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You can also get a closer real-world look at the iPhone 12 Pro’s new pacific blue color options.

You can find the augmented reality previews for the HomePod mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro at the links below:

