The personal version of Microsoft Teams is now available for friends and family members. This feature was teased nearly a year ago and it launched today for everyone.

Microsoft Teams for personal use will offer free 24-hour video calls for up to 300 people in video calls that can last for 24 hours. The company says it will eventually enforce limits of 60 minutes for group calls of up to 100 people after the pandemic, but will keep 24-hour individual calls.

With this update, Microsoft Teams users who don’t plan on working on the platform will be able to assign tasks in shared to-do lists, create instant polls, schedule and share meeting invites directly in a group chat, and more.

Teams for personal usage is going to look similar to the corporate version – in fact, it’s the same app. The user will be able to keep chats and plans in an open place, use dashboard view to quickly access shared content, and securely save important information in a digital Safe.

To add a personal account to Microsoft Teams, if you already use it in your workplace, open the app, touch on your profile and on the “More” icon. Now, add a new account and that’s it.

Microsoft Teams for personal use is available for iOS and macOS users and it also works on the web, Windows, and Android smartphones.

