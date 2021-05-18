All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $349 discount on Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro. That’s then joined by the latest Mac mini at an Amazon low of $99 off and a Bose sale that’s taking 40% off ANC headphones and AirPlay 2 soundbars. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $349 on Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro in this 1-day deal

Woot is now taking up to $349 off unlocked Apple iPhone 11 Pro smartphones, starting at $769.99 for the 64GB model. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. You’ll also be able to lock in the full $349 in savings on higher storage tier configurations.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 Pro brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP triple camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest Mac mini delivers M1 performance at $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $800. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer is $99 in savings and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon.

If the unveiling of Apple’s new iMac has you wanting to bring its M1 chip to the desktop in a more compact form-factor, its latest Mac mini is just the solution. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, with 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 hit $237

The official Bose eBay storefront has now kicked off an extra 15% off sale on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, TV sound systems, and more. Our top pick amongst all of the price cuts is the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 at $237. Having originally sold for $399, you’ll find a new condition pair selling for $379 at Amazon right now, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $0.50 and marking the second-best price of the year.

Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11 levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent release of AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look, considering the more affordable price tag

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: