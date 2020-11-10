Apple announces new Mac mini featuring Apple M1 chip, cheaper $699 price

- Nov. 10th 2020 10:32 am PT

Apple today announced a new Mac mini featuring the Apple M1 chip. Apple said the new chip enables up to 3x faster CPU performance, and up to 6x better graphics, than the previous generation Mac mini.

The new Mac mini features the same industrial design, but with greatly overhauled performance thanks to the M1 chip. Apple also lowered the price, now starting at $699.

Apple stated that the Mac mini is 5x faster than the most commonly sold PC desktops.

The M1 chip also brings the Neural engine to the Mac mini for the first time, enabling fast and highly-optimized machine learning workflows.

The Mac mini features two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4.

The new Mac mini is available to order today, and will start shipping next week.

