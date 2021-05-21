As we head into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $104. That’s alongside being able to save $199 on the M1 MacBook Pro and Razer’s Kishi iPhone game controller at $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pair your new M1 iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 for $104

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $104. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $11 and matches the 2021 all-time low. Now that the latest iPad Pros are finally shipping as of today, the discount on Apple Pencil couldn’t come at a better time.

With a magnetic design that snaps right onto the side of your tablet to charge, the refreshed form-factor will work with all of Apple’s latest Pro models. So whether you’re looking to step up your note-taking game or want to take Apple Pencil for a spin crafting some digital art, it’s a must-have accessory for iPadOS. You can get a closer look at making the most out of Apple Pencil in our coverage right here.

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro returns to the all-time low at $199 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,300. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve tracked it at this price.

Equipped with the upgraded 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar.

Razer’s best-selling Kishi iPhone game controller is $85

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $85. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low set only once before alongside a 15% price tag.

Ideal for everything from trying out the latest Apple Arcade titles to taking on the latest bosses in Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings a Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max.

