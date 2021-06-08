iOS 15 brings back the popular dial picker from iOS 13 and earlier

Across the system, iOS 14 brought a new dial picker that was quite the departure from the tried and true version we had in the years before. Now with iOS 15, we’re excited to see Apple has brought back its popular dial picker.

iOS 14 made a big shift with its dial picker. Instead of the large, wheel-style dial picker, it adopted a small hybrid approach that included both a numpad input and a somewhat hidden dial picker.

Many users have found the iOS 14 picker less convenient and intuitive to use with the ability to select the hours or minutes or both for editing with the numpad. And with the dial picker being so small, it’s not as fast and seamless to quickly swipe your numbers in.

Fortunately, Apple has decided to bring back the time-tested large dial picker from iOS 13 and earlier. You’ll find it across the system in iOS 15 and it’s got an even cleaner design than ever.

Here’s a look at the updated dial picker in Calendar (iOS 14 on the left, iOS 15 on the right):

You’ll also find the updated dial picker frequently in other Apple apps like Reminders as well as third-party apps.

Are you excited to see the dial picker return to its pre-iOS 14 form? Or are you used to the hybrid picker now? Let us know down in the comments!

