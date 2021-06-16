Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio arrived last week on Apple Music and while many are enjoying the new immersive content, there is a bug that’s making that a hassle for some users. Here are a couple of tips to help fix the 15-second Dolby Atmos bug.

In multiple Apple Support Communities posts, on Reddit, Twitter, and more, people have brought up the Apple Music Dolby Atmos bug where tracks just stop at exactly 15 seconds in.

Many of the users seeing the 15-second Dolby Atmos bug are running iOS 14.6 so it’s not just an iOS 15 developer beta issue. And some of the complaints note they are seeing the same problem with Apple Music Lossless tracks.

Users are also seeing the bug with streaming and downloaded Dolby Atmos songs and we’re seeing the bug here amongst the 9to5Mac team.

Solutions for 15-second Dolby Atmos bug

One short-term solution we’ve seen work to a decent degree is to close out Apple Music and relaunch the app – the problem seems to go away… at least for a while.

Other users around the web have noted sometimes it works to skip past the 15-second mark – that’s not an ideal situation but is a fast option

Finally, some people mention Apple Support having them sign out of Apple Music and back in with that solving the issue (iPhone Settings app > tap your name > Media & Purchases > Sign Out then sing back in)

The issue does go away when turning off Dolby Atmos in Apple Music settings, but yeah, that defeats the purpose 🙃.

Hopefully, we’ll see the bug officially squashed soon!

